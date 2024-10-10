Malaga is bidding to host one of the biggest comic book conventions and multi-genre entertainment events in the world

Ángel de los Ríos Malaga Thursday, 10 October 2024, 21:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The San Diego Comic-Con convention, one of the biggest comic book conventions and multi-genre entertainment events in the world, is studying the possibility of opening a European branch in Malaga. The brand, which has never left the United States, would turn the city into something similar to what the Latin Grammy's turned Seville into just a year ago. In recent months, contacts have intensified with the Junta de Andalucía, Malaga city hall and the provincial authority (Diputación) to bring this event to Malaga. So much so that, this week, a delegation from the convention will visit the provincial capital to evaluate spaces, communications and other infrastructures in the city.

Offering seminars and workshops held with professionals, Comic-Con is a parade of stars with premieres of films, books, comics and video games. The big platforms such as Disney, Netflix and HBO are all vying for a place on the schedule of the fair. In Malaga, all eyes are on 2025, which will be packed with Comic-Con premieres such as Batman 2 and Captain America, the filming of Harry Potter, and the first Jedi and Andor, from the Star Wars saga.

The emblematic comic book fair in San Diego is attended by 130,000 fans every year in November. Malaga currently hosts the Freak Con, which after moving this year to Torremolinos, attracted 45,000 attendees. If it is held, Comic-Con will host events not only in the conference centre (Palacio de Ferias), its more than likely epicentre, but also in projection and exhibition spaces all over the city.

The latest event in San Diego brought together Hollywood stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool and Wolverine), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Ironman/Doctor Death) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), and served to launch series such as The Penguin, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and the latest Transformers feature film.

If Seville closed a Latin Grammy week with an economic impact close to 50 million euros and more than ten thousand visitors in all the events surrounding the awards, a Comic-Con in Malaga would bring a much more international audience given that the main events are open to the public and anyone can buy a ticket for a premiere or a thematic cycle. So far the contacts have been kept very hush-hush by all parties, so much so that Comic-Con has not leaked whether there are any other candidates in the running. In addition to the international connections that benefit Malaga, starting with the airport, and its wide range of hotels, other factors come into play, such as the economic commitment of the venue that wants to take over the brand.