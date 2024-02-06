Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea

The escalator that has been out of action for nearly five months

An escalator at Malaga Airport's train station which has been out-of-action for almost six months may finally be fixed this week after the missing part arrived from abroad.

The incident was first flagged by Francisco Moya, a Torremolinos resident who uses the Costa del Sol line on a daily basis and has been dubbed "Renfe's scourge" for his insistent approach to pointing out issues to the state rail operator. When he enquired about the out-of-use escalator last October he was told by Renfe's customer service team: "The maintenance company Schindler is waiting to receive the necessary part from Korea, and this is delaying its repair".

The breakdown was reported on 20 August last year, but the part has only just arrived in Malaga. Workers have started on the repair, which could be completed this week.

Renfe claimed there have always been alternative options for people to exit the station. There are two lifts, but they are not on the same platform, but on different levels, which means that the broken escalator can only really be replaced by one lift, which has a limited capacity to carry passengers and their luggage.