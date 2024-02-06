Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The escalator that has been out of action for nearly five months SUR
Malaga Airport train station&#039;s broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea
Transport

Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea

The moving staircase has been out of service for nearly six months, which Renfe put down to a component that could only be sourced from Asia

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:19

Compartir

An escalator at Malaga Airport's train station which has been out-of-action for almost six months may finally be fixed this week after the missing part arrived from abroad.

The incident was first flagged by Francisco Moya, a Torremolinos resident who uses the Costa del Sol line on a daily basis and has been dubbed "Renfe's scourge" for his insistent approach to pointing out issues to the state rail operator. When he enquired about the out-of-use escalator last October he was told by Renfe's customer service team: "The maintenance company Schindler is waiting to receive the necessary part from Korea, and this is delaying its repair".

The breakdown was reported on 20 August last year, but the part has only just arrived in Malaga. Workers have started on the repair, which could be completed this week.

Related news

Renfe claimed there have always been alternative options for people to exit the station. There are two lifts, but they are not on the same platform, but on different levels, which means that the broken escalator can only really be replaced by one lift, which has a limited capacity to carry passengers and their luggage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Warning of possible water cuts after mains supply pipe problem affecting three towns on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Popular Benalmádena beach bar receives second lease of life after 30-year concession awarded to Marbella company
  3. 3 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  4. 4 Malaga city kicks off its colourful carnival with fun and festivities
  5. 5 Woman detained before catching Malaga flight with drugs strapped to her body
  6. 6 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  7. 7 Costa del Sol water supplier warns mains pipes are in 'dangerous' condition
  8. 8 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  9. 9 Malaga is all the rage on the small screen and these are the favourite filming locations
  10. 10 Spain welcomed a whopping 85 million tourists last year who spent more than 108 billion euros in best year ever

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad