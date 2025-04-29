Malaga - eighth best rated airport in the world

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 19:16 Compartir

Not only does Malaga Airport grow in number of passengers month after month, but tourists also rate it highly. According to a new report by car rental platform DiscoverCars.com, the Costa del Sol airport ranks eighth among other facilities in a total of 145 countries.

The study was carried out through 3,500 surveys of passengers, who were asked about their experience travelling. As a result, they gave Malaga Airport 8.6 out of 10. Antonio Díaz, managing director of Turismo Costa del Sol, stated that this recognition "demonstrates the level of excellence" that the airport has achieved, allowing it to continue being "an international benchmark".

The international platform places New Zealand's Christchurch and Queenstown airports at the top of this ranking, followed by Madeira Funchal Airport in Portugal. Three other Spanish airport facilities - those in Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Las Palmas - are ahead of Malaga.

Díaz highlighted the prominence of Malaga's infrastructure during the recent Routes Europe 2025 fair - a key event for the development of air routes that registered a record attendance with more than 1,400 participants, including 315 representatives of more than a hundred airlines. This year's edition focused on sustainability and the future of aviation.

Turismo Costa del Sol was present at the Andalusian stand. "During the three days of the event, Turismo Costa del Sol held multiple strategic meetings with airlines and key players in the sector, exploring new opportunities to improve the connectivity of the destination, especially with regard to possible long-haul routes," he said. Díaz said that the event was an opportunity to "consolidate relationships and open new avenues of collaboration with airlines of reference. The prospects for Malaga in the near future are optimistic, with new developments in connectivity".

Organised with the sponsorship of Turismo Andaluz and the Seville city council, Routes Europe brought together high-level executives from airlines such as Lufthansa, KLM, Turkish Airlines, easyJet and Vueling, in an event that included more than 4,000 professional meetings.