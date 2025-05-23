Malaga Airport identifies insects seen in terminals and rules out an infestation

Archive image of Malaga Airport. On the right, a close-up shot of the insects in one of the terminals taken by airport staff.

The mystery surrounding the insects that some airport workers have seen at the Costa del Sol airport, especially in zone B of the terminal, has been solved. In a message circulated to airport personnel, to which SUR has had access, Malaga Airport's director, Pedro Bendala, explains that this facility has specialists in pest control and managing infestations and pest control, led by the company Contraplagas Ambiental.

"Despite prevention efforts, there are times like this when certain species hatch and become visible. At that moment, their work ceases to be preventive and instead serves to resolve these situations, advising us as specialists."

"I want to give reassurances that we are taking all appropriate measures based on the situation. In the cases reported, both in restricted and public areas, the specialists have classified them as mites and, in no case, as pests. Through direct observation and the specimens captured with monitoring traps, they have once again ruled out the possibility and confirmed that they are mites," says the airport's top official.

To this end, a steam machine that heats up to 165 degrees Celsius has been deployed in certain locations, "as it is a suitable treatment to combat these mites, which should die at 80 degrees." The affected areas have also been vacuumed, disinfected and an acaricidal (mite-busting) product has been applied.

"Thanks to this, it has been possible to eliminate the individual [mites] present there, and we will continue to take whatever steps are advised by the specialists at all times."

"Cleaning and sanitisation tasks are constant and, when there are requests from workers or passengers about any aspect of cleanliness, the facilities are checked and the necessary cleaning and pest prevention tasks are done."

On the airport's rough sleepers

Turning to the other ongoing issue at the airport regarding the homeless, Pedro Bendala gives assurances that Aena (as Malaga's airport authority) is in permanent contact and coordinating with all local and regional public authorities concerning this matter, as it only those authorities "who have administrative powers in the area of social affairs and are aware of the situation of the homeless people who spend the night at the airport."

He makes special mention of their communications with 'Puerta Única', a resource set up by Malaga city council's social services department that provides care for the homeless, as being "continuous and close".

Bendala makes it clear that "Airports are designed and equipped exclusively for people just passing through and are therefore not suitable for people to reside there. Local and regional public authorities are aware of this reality and are working to improve the situation of homeless people."

As for what Aena can do, it has deployed all the necessary measures to, "within its responsibilities, guarantee the well-being of passengers and workers", by coordinating with the police for public safety and security.