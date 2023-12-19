Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Passengers arrive at Malaga Airport (file image). SUR
Malaga Airport flies high in Spain with the biggest increase in international arrivals
Air travel

The gateway to the Costa del Sol recorded a bumper number of foreign tourists using its terminals in November, according to the latest data from the national tourist board

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 13:21

Malaga Airport leads the way for the biggest increase in international arrivals to Spain in November, new data shows.

The biggest year-on-year increase was recorded at the Costa del Sol airport, with 27.1% more foreign arrivals last month, followed by Palma, with 26.2%, according to data from the Turespaña tourist board. The same report also revealed Andalucía is the Spanish region with the biggest growth in international tourists arriving by air. The region registered a year-on-year increase of 25.2% last month, followed by the Balearic Islands, with an increase of 25%.

In November, 6.2 million passengers arrived in Spain from international airports, 15.8% more than in the same month of 2022, according to the data. Between January and November, Spain welcomed 88.4 million internationals, 18.2% more than the same period in 2022.

Minister of tourism Jordi Hereu said: "the increase in the arrival of tourists outside what was considered the high season is great news for the deseasonalising of our tourism, where the regions are experiencing increases in the flow of tourists outside the summer months". He pointed out that there was an increase in passengers to Spain in November from all of the main countries where tourists traditionally flock from, with a 20% increase in Italian and American visitors.

Some 58% of the total number of passengers came from within the European Union, an increase of 17.5%, while international arrivals from the rest of the world accounted for the remaining 42%, a 13.5% increase. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport welcomed the most arrivals in November, with 1.7 million, followed by Barcelona, with 1.3 million, and Malaga, with 544,000, surpassing Palma de Mallorca, Hereu added.

