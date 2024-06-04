Malaga Airport expands its security screening to meet demand from soaring passenger numbers

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 14:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

The number of passengers at Malaga Airport is constantly increasing which means essential services such as security screening services, an essential step for gaining access to the boarding gate area, have to be extended to meet the demand.

Security control checkpoints can often be one of the most congested areas of an airport at various times of the day and, in view of the increase in passengers expected during the high season, the airport on the Costa del Sol is preparing to bolster its lines to speed up the passage of flying passengers.

Malaga Airport is aiming for 98% of its passengers to pass through checkpoints in less than ten minutes.

The new screening area will come into operation where the security controls at T2 were located before the airport was expanded. Five double lines will be added with ten X-ray machines. There will also be an exclusive security screener solely for people with reduced mobility. The work is expected to be completed in the near future.

The new security screening area at the Costa del Sol airport. SUR

Airport operator Aena said: "At airports we plan to anticipate and guarantee sufficient capacity and quality in the face of future growth in activity. The expansion and unification of the security screeners in T2 responds to this planning, to the need to adapt to demand and to prepare ourselves, in this case, to continue to fulfil, as we have done up to now, our commitment to ensure that 98% of passengers pass through security in less than ten minutes".

Increasing capacity and guaranteeing quality of service started last November with the expansion of the old security screeners in T2. Although work is nearing completion, the first milestone was reached last Easter with the completion of the first block, with three arches and six X-ray machines, which are now ready to be used according to demand. "These security controls will be used when necessary and will be used, above all, to decongest the current ones in the boarding of large groups of passengers, at specific times," Aena added.

The new security screeners are in addition to those already in operation at T3, with ten double lines, 20 X-ray machines, and an exclusive screener for passengers with reduced mobility, and another designed for large families and groups.