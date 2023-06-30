Malaga Airport enters July with a record 151 direct flights to worldwide destinations
Air travel ·The Costa del Sol airport now ranks as the fourth in Spain for connectivity and here we list all the routes for the peak summer season
Pilar Martínez
Malaga
Friday, 30 June 2023, 17:09
The 64 airlines serving Malaga Airport are offering direct flights to 151 worldwide destinations. This record, unprecedented level of connectivity, brings the Costa del Sol closer to both countries in Europe, as well as Africa, the Middle East and North America, with direct connections to New York and Montreal.
Malaga Airport now ranks as the fourth in Spain for connectivity. Madrid heads the table, with 202 destinations; then Barcelona, with 199 cities; and Palma de Mallorca, with 183. Malaga's competitors include Valencia, where 34 airlines connect it with 97 cities, or Gran Canaria, which has direct flights to 114 destinations.
Among the new direct flights from the Costa del Sol are links to New York, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, with improved connections to France, Scandanavia, Germany and the United Kingdom. Malaga Arport has added direct flights to the French city of Deauville and, in July, to the Paris Beauvais airport; with the British East Midlands, Southend and Southampton; with Guernsey; with the airports in Stockholm, with Oslo's two airports; with the city of Keflavik, located about 40 kilometres from the capital of Iceland; with Frankfurt and Prague; with the Italy's Treviso; and Poland's Poznan, and the two airports in Warsaw.
Faced with this diversity of destinations, the beginning of July begins with more force than last year, when the milestone of exceeding two million passengers for the first time since the start of the pandemic was marked. This year that figure has already been exceeded in April and May. Malaga Airport operator Aena said that airlines have offered 14.4% more seats in this high season than in the same 2019 season.
Malaga Airport clearly leads the pack in Andalucía. At Seville, second in terms of passengers in the region, some 18 airlines operate, compared to the 64 that do so at the Costa del Sol airfeld. And the number of direct routes scheduled in the Andalusian capital are estimated at 76, compared to the 151 in Malaga. They are followed in air connectivity by the airports of Almeria, connected to 21 destinations; Jerez de la Frontera, with 17: and Granada, linked by air to a dozen destinations.
