Malaga Airport set to handle almost 1,200 more flights at Easter than last year

The countdown to Easter starts with the first flights at Malaga Airport today - a season that sees many people travelling to the Costa del Sol for Semana Santa, while local residents fly to other destinations to spend the holidays. This year, the busiest airport in Andalucía expects 1,200 flights more during the Holy Week compared to last year. A factor that contributes to this significant increase is that Easter falls in the middle of April this year - the first month of the high tourist season.

A total of 5,875 flight operations will take place at Malaga Airport between today and Monday 21 April. According to Spain's state airport operator (Aena), that is 25% more flights than during the Holy Week of 2024. The figure indicates a spectacular daily growth in arrivals, with more than 500 aircraft movements per day. Last year, this number was not reached even on Easter Sunday, when the record of 498 flights was set.

25% is the increase in the number of flights scheduled at Malaga Airport this Easter compared to last year

Aena has indicated that Easter Sunday will once again be the busiest day for traffic on the runways of Malaga Airport. The airlines have scheduled 554 flights, of which 438 will be international connections. This Good Friday will be the second busiest day at the airport, with 551 scheduled movements, 437 of which will be to destinations outside Spain. In contrast, Holy Tuesday will be the quietest Easter week day, with 514 landings and take-offs.

Despite the decline in national tourism over the festive season, Malaga Airport's facilities will be used by many Europeans who choose to spend the two weeks of early spring abroad, as per usual. Hence, 80% of the flights correspond to international routes. Specifically, 4,717 planes will arrive and depart to other countries from Friday 11 to Monday 21. The figure is higher than the total number of operations, i.e. domestic and foreign, registered during Holy Week 2024, which recorded 4,706 flights.

The airport currently connects with 148 destinations around the world, with flights operated by a total of 53 airlines that have endorsed their commitment to the Costa del Sol during yet another high season for tourism.