Malaga Airport connected to more destinations than ever before: 163 cities with direct flights

Pilar Martínez 16/07/2026 a las 13:22h.

Passenger and flight numbers at Malaga Airport keep growing. While these historical records are important, even more significant is the airport's expansion and increased air connections, with new routes year after year to source markets that align with the strategy of attracting passengers with higher purchasing power.

Direct connections that stand out are Malaga's direct flights to New York, Doha, Istanbul, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, among others.

During these peak passenger months, Malaga offers direct flights to 163 cities worldwide, aboard the planes of 65 airlines. This solidifies Malaga's position as the fourth airport in Spain with the most direct connections.

Airlines have increased their operations at Malaga Airport this summer season, which began at the end of March and will continue until the end of October. They have increased the number of seats available for flights from Malaga by 8.6%, bringing air capacity to 22.4 million seats.

This record figure underscores the strength of the destination, according to data from the airline association (ALA), the organisation that represents 85% of air traffic in Spain.

The ALA also highlights the increased dynamism of activity in the Costa del Sol, indicating that the average growth at Spanish airports is 5.7% above the number of seats scheduled for the same period in the summer of 2025.

Malaga Airport has never before offered this many direct connections. Only the airports of Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca boast greater connectivity than the Costa del Sol.

According to data from the Aena airport operator, the 95 airlines operating at Madrid Airport connect to 232 cities worldwide. Barcelona follows, with 98 airlines serving the city and connecting it to 221 airports globally. Palma de Mallorca comes in third with 76 airlines connecting it to 195 cities.

Other airports competing with Malaga fall far short of the Costa del Sol's connectivity levels. This is the case of Alicante, which currently offers direct flights to 144 destinations operated by 42 airlines, and Valencia, with connections to 101 cities.

Malaga Airport is Andalucía's main airport. Seville follows at a considerable distance, currently offering direct connections to 77 destinations operated by 26 airlines.

The leap forward in connectivity this summer "is very important". In August 2025, Malaga offered direct flights to 157 cities in 38 countries worldwide.

What is most crucial is the capacity of this facility to expand routes to new countries and more distant destinations. The main objective is to establish Asia as a new important market, given the lack of direct flights to major markets like China.

Small steps like last year's pilot programme with eight round-trip charter flights by Korean Air, which established the first connection between the Costa del Sol Airport and Seoul, bring Malaga closer to that goal. Malaga also leads negotiations to secure routes to China.

The Costa del Sol Airport offers year-round direct flights to other parts of Asia, such as Doha. Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways have had two daily flights since 2025.

This level of connectivity confirms the strength of an infrastructure that closed 2025 with 26,760,549 passengers and 186,990 flights operated by 58 airlines connecting to 142 cities in 40 countries. So far this year, it continues on the same growth trajectory, with 13.2 million passengers in the first half of the year, making it the fourth busiest airport in the country in terms of passenger traffic and accounting for around 70% of Andalucía's air traffic.

High connectivity means that 83% of traffic originates from or is destined for airports outside of Spain. The fact that it is connected to 25 of the 27 EU capitals speaks for itself, with only Nicosia, Cyprus and Ljubljana currently lagging behind.

Year after year, the UK consolidates its dominance as the primary source of international traffic, representing 23% of total traffic and 28% of international traffic; followed by the Nordic countries, with 12%; Germany, with 9%; the Netherlands; France; Italy; Ireland; and Belgium.

Within Spain, Barcelona ranks first with 23% of these passengers, followed by the Canary Islands, Madrid and the Balearic Islands.

This brings the total number of routes from Malaga Airport to 262, as several airlines fly to the same destinations, with each operation counted as a separate route. This is therefore higher than the number of cities connected from the Costa del Sol, which includes destinations as diverse as Montreal, Helsinki, Istanbul, Oslo, New York and Casablanca, in addition to major Spanish cities.

Malaga is among the European cities with the most direct connections to the UK, resulting in a kind of 'air bridge' with up to 159 flights per day and 63 daily flights to London during the summer.

Browse the Sur in English lifestyle and expat living hub