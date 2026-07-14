Malaga Airport breaks January-June record with over 13 million passengers

Pilar Martínez 14/07/2026 a las 15:56h.

Malaga Airport has broken yet another historic record. According to data from the Aena airport operator, the facility recorded 13.2 million passengers between January and June for the first time ever.

The airport closed the first half of the year with record-breaking figures, having grown by 6.7% in passengers and 4.5% in flights, totalling 91,388 aircraft movements on the runways.

These numbers confirm that the airport has gained almost one million passengers in these six months compared to the same period last year, driven by a very similar surge in both domestic and international demand, with increases of 6% and 6.9%, respectively.

June has become a key month, surpassing 100,000 passengers in a single day for the first time. A total of 2,771,417 passengers landed or departed aboard 19,038 flights last month.

June 2025 had already received the 'star month' title, closing six months with 12,394,682 passengers, representing a 7.8% increase compared to 2024. A total of 87,434 aircraft landed and took off during this same period, an 8.2% increase, consolidating the Costa del Sol Airport as the fourth most important in the country and the fastest growing of the four major airports.

This June marked a new chapter in the 107-year history of the airport, which recorded more than 100,000 passengers in a single day on 26 and 28 June.

Throughout the month, 2,771,417 passengers passed through these facilities and 19,038 aircraft landed and took off, which represents a 5.3% increase in passengers and a 5.5% increase in operations compared to June 2025.

According to Aena, the majority of passengers last month travelled on commercial flights, totalling 2,768,115. Of these, 429,067 travelled on flights to or from a Spanish city, a 0.4% increase, while 2,339,048 opted for international connections, a 6.2% increase.

This international boost was fuelled by the dynamism of markets such as the UK, with 678,479; Germany, with 204,463; and Italy.

June 2025 was also a busy month. The airport coordinated an average of 601 daily operations, handling 2.6 million passengers, representing an 8.2% increase. The runways recorded 18,045 flights, also an 8.2% increase.

Of the total passengers, 427,219 travelled on flights to or from a Spanish city, an 8.8% increase, while 2,201,927 opted for international connections, an 8.1% increase.

Last month, Malaga Airport consolidated its position as the fourth busiest in Spain in terms of passenger traffic, only preceded by Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, which recorded the highest number of passengers in June with 6,087,384; Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 5,464,087; and Palma de Mallorca, with 4,297,092, with an increase of 1.6%.

Aena's statistics confirm that Malaga is growing at a faster pace than other major airports in Spain and across the entire network, doubling the global average increase.

In Spain, during the first half of the year, the number of passengers increased by 3.7%, but this is lower than the growth of the first half of last year compared to 2024, when the increase was 4.5%. Furthermore, Aena's airports in Spain handled 31.6 million passengers in June, 3.8% more than in the same month of 2025.

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