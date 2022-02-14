Malaga Airport drops a place in the national ranking, by passenger numbers It has slipped to fifth place in Spain behind Madrid, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur

Malaga Airport began 2022 with 31 per cent fewer passengers than before the pandemic. A total of 696,049 travellers passed through the airport in January. It is now the fifth busiest airport in Spain, falling a place in the national rankings.

But in terms of landing and take-off operations, it remains the fourth largest in the country with 7,684 flights, only 9.9 per cent less than in 2019, according to the airport operator Aena.

At the national level, airports across Spain handled 10,403,137 passengers, a recovery of 62.7 per cent compared to January 2019 and of 269.6 per cent compared to January 2021. The number of flights is up by 82.6 per cent compared to January 2019 and by 114.6 per cent compared to 2021.

By airport, the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport registered the highest number of passengers in the first month of the year with 2,690,394, which represents a decrease of 38.7 per cent compared to January 2019 and an increase of 218.3 per cent compared to January of last year. The Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport had 1,701,533 passengers, 48 per cent less than in 2019 and 313.5 per cent more than in 2021; Gran Canaria had 845,605 passengers, 28.4 per cent less than before the pandemic, and Tenerife Sur has 716,413 passengers, almost 30 per cent less than in 2019.