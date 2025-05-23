Couples steals luxury bottles of whisky worth more than 170,000 euros from relative to resell them online

A couple, both 47, have been arrested in Malaga province for stealing 23 luxury bottles of whisky worth more than 170,000 euros from a family member, with the intention of reselling them online. Through the investigation, the police have managed to recover seven of the stolen bottles.

The victim became aware that one of the pallets of bottles was missing when he entered his father's warehouse. It seemed like nobody had forced the lock to enter. He also knew that few people had information about what he kept there. Later, he recognised some of the bottles on several portals where such luxury drinks are sold.

He reported the robbery to the police, who launched an investigation. One of the actions was monitoring the items on the internet. The serial numbers on some of them matched the ones of the stolen bottles.

The police contacted the buyers, who said that they were unaware that the bottles had come from illegal sources. Some were enthusiasts or collectors of this type of items, while others said that they were intermediaries of a third party.

The officers discovered that one of the bottles had been shipped to Germany, while others had been purchased at a price lower than their real market value.

Eventually, the investigation led police officers to the victim's closest circle. As a result, they arrested two main suspects - a couple from the owner's extended family. Within the operation, the police searched the couple's home and located seven bottles (one is worth 80,000 euros).

The investigation remains open until everything has been proved.