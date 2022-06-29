Two new luxury brand fashion stores set to open doors at Malaga's Plaza Mayor The new shops will join the sports and nautical store North Sails and Italy's Moncler, which has just opened at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

The company is already planning the expansion of the shopping center. / SUR

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Plaza Mayor is set to add three new luxury stores to its Malaga retail centre.

Top fashion brands Carolina Herrera and Purificación García will join the more than 100 exisiting outlets, and the sports and nautical store North Sails is also expected to open soon.

The new additions, whose opening dates have not yet been revealed, follow the recent launch of Moncler, best known for its stylish down jackets designed by Renè Ramillon.

Moncler, will be joined in the main square by Carolina Herrera, next to Tumi, while Purificación García will open between Boss and the Claudie Pierlot boutique, by the main entrance.

Carolina Herrera will offer customers its women's, men's, children's and accessories collections. A McArthurGlen manager said the luxury brand, known for its "quality and unmistakable designs", will bring "elegance, personality and style" to its boutique.

Chic Carolina Herrera currently has only one store in the province, located in Puerto Banús, although its collections can also be purchased at the El Corte Inglés shopping centres on Avenida de Andalucía, in the capital, and Puerto Banús, in Marbella.

Purificación García, which previously had an outlet at the centre, will offer urban-styled women's and men's ready-to-wear lines.

As SUR reported last week, the Junta de Andalucía has given the go-ahead for a 14,000-square-metre expansion of both the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and Plaza Mayor to occupy the current parking area with the construction of an underground parking facility.

A 53,000-square-metre public park is also to be created close by, between the MA-20 and the Porcelanosa ceramics store.