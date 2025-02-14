Local Malaga designer to show new collection at Madrid Fashion Week

SUR Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:41 Compartir

Malaga fashion will once again be represented at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. Local designer Rafael Urquizar presents his 'Vanguard' collection on 19 February at 4pm at the Movistar Arena (former WiZink Center).

Urquizar, the only designer from Malaga on the Madrid fashion week catwalk this year, presents his Autumn-Winter 25/26 collection inspired by the avant-garde artistic movements of the 20th century. Each design is a masterpiece in itself, reflecting the creative essence of visionary artists such as Juan Antonio Palazuelo, Jesús Herrera and Bridget Riley.

"Each garment tells a story," Urquizar explained, stressing that the collection seeks to transcend fashion to turn each piece into an artistic manifestation.

The chromatic range of the collection includes nude, camel, forest green, magenta, petrol, white and black tones, while the fabrics selected range from wool, taffeta and wool knit to silk gazar, silk satin, neoprene and velvet.

The fashion show in Madrid is supported by Málaga de Moda, Málaga city council, Madrid city council and the collaboration of the Antonio Eloy School and the IDEM Institute.

Urquizar thanked the institutions for their support of Malaga fashion and their contribution to the international projection of the name of Malaga, through its collections, in the fashion industry.

About his collection, he emphasised that the woman who wears 'Vanguard' "becomes a bearer of culture, an interpreter of the dialogue between the history of art and modernity".

"We are going to show 36 designs on the catwalk in which you will see the prominence of pattern making. Each one of them is like a pictorial or sculptural creation. I want them to be garments in which the woman becomes the bearer of art and culture," the designer explained.