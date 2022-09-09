Top level award for 'stronger than ever' relations between Britain and Malaga The UK ambassador was in the city on Monday to present Malaga's mayor with his Honorary OBE

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, is now officially an Honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) after a private ceremony at city hall on Monday.

Before pinning the medal to the mayor's lapel, British Ambassador Hugh Elliott highlighted De la Torre's dedication and valuable services towards making relations between Malaga and the UK "stronger than ever before".

The mayor replied that the award was an "immense honour," adding it was thanks to the "hospitable city" and not his own merits.

Elliott made the most of his trip to the Costa del Sol to visit more examples of how British and Spanish influences have combined to provide valuable services to the local community.

Earlier on Monday, the ambassador and his wife, María Antonia Martín, were given a guided tour of the Cudeca palliative care hospice and the recently inaugurated Yusuf Hamied Training and Research Centre in Benalmádena. They met with trustees, staff, volunteers and patients, accompanied by British consul, Charmaine Arbouin; Cudeca's deputy chief executive, Rafael Olalla; chief medical director, Marisa Martín; and vice president, Susan Hannam.

The ambassador also enjoyed a tour of the English cemetery at St George's Church in Malaga, where he was received by Father Louis Darrant, and Bruce McIntyre, former British consul and president of the English Cemetery Foundation.

Among other appointments, Elliott visited SUR's head offices in Malaga, where he met with this newspaper's editor-in-chief, Manuel Castillo; editor, Rachel Haynes; and SUR local news editor, Ana Barreales.