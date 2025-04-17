WATCH LIVE: Soldiers of Spanish Legion disembark ship in Malaga for emotional Holy Week parade

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Thursday, 17 April 2025, 09:48 | Updated 09:56h. Compartir

The Spanish Legion is once again on show in Malaga's city centre this Maundy Thursday. As is tradition, the troops will arrive by boat this morning to accompany the Cristo de la Buena Muerte during its procession. The disembarkation point this year is at Pier 2-Palmeral de las Sorpresas, parallel to Paseo de los Curas, replacing the Dique de Levante, which has been the starting point for this tradition for the past three years.

The soldiers of the rapid deployment troops of the 4th Alejandro Farnesio Tercio brigade of the Spanish Legion disembark from the 94-metre-long Furor (P-46) Spanish Navy ship at 10am.

The welcome party will consist of a congregation of brotherhoods, the authorities, Malaga locals and tourists.

Itinerary through Molina Lario and Carretería

Once this first stage is over, the troops will go to the esplanade of the Santo Domingo church to attend the transfer of the Cristo de Mena from its chapel to the processional throne on which it will parade today. The itinerary that the legionaries follow this year has changed, adding extensions to pass through the streets of Malaga's old town.

In contrast, the disembarkation at the Dique de Levante in the last three years moved the parade mostly within the port area, due to the greater distance of this location from the city centre. After leaving the port, the soldiers would go through the Plaza de la Marina, then along the Alameda Principal, heading towards the northern Perchel to participate in the transfer.

This year, due to the fact that the disembarkation takes place in an area closer to the exit of the port, the parade follows a different route: Plaza de la Marina, Molina Lario, Plaza del Obispo, Molina Lario, Plaza del Siglo, Plaza del Carbón, Granada, Calderería, Plaza de Uncibay, Méndez Núñez, Tejón y Rodríguez, Carretería, Pasillo de Santa Isabel, Puente de la Esperanza, San Jacinto, Plaza de La Legión Española and Plaza Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás.