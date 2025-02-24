Malaga carnival captivates public with colourful costumes, gods, goddesses and social messages

Juan Soto Málaga Monday, 24 February 2025, 11:12 | Updated 11:23h. Compartir

Malaga carnival - the first major festival of the year after Three Kings - is in full swing. This past weekend has seen both the coronation of the 'god' and 'goddess' of the carnival and a glamorous parade that filled the streets of the city with joy and colour on Sunday. The event, which will end on 2 March, marks the beginning of Lent, presenting an opportunity to revel before the restrictions preceding Easter.

On Saturday, judges crowned the carnival's 'god' and 'goddess': 'Kombolewa, Follow Your Light' and 'The Kingdom of the Goddess Indhira'. The entities were personified by elaborate pull-along costumes designed by Carlos Antonio Mascarenhas and Esperanza León, whose talent captivated the public gathered at Plaza de la Constitución.

The election of the gods took place after the reading of a proclamation by Jesús Guitérrez, member of one of the 'comparsas' - satirical groups that sing about current affairs. Surrounded by friends and 'comparsa' colleagues, he stated that "the carnival is the voice of the people" and "a unique opportunity to rise up against the established power".

The main objective of carnival groups is to not only entertain the public, but also defend the city and the locals, highlighting current issues such as the expulsion of residents and the proliferation of tourist rentals. Guitérrez was accompanied by other performers, who appealed: "Let's take to the streets, let's be legion, let's make Malaga a party."

Ver 72 fotos Part of Sunday's parade. Migue Fernández

The festival then continued on Sunday. The morning was dedicated to the children, with proclamations and coronations mimicking the adult version from the previous night. The late afternoon saw a colourful parade featuring more than forty groups of entertainers, gods and street performers, which followed a route from Paseo del Parque to Molina Lario. Hundreds of onlookers, some of whom had also put on their fun costumes, soaked in the eclectic spectacle.