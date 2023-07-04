Knock on the door, number four: watch as police raid illegal bingo hall on the Costa del Sol Officers seized a total of 2,701 euros, as well as a safe, some 22,302 bingo cards, 333 markers and pens from the clandestine establishment that had capacity for 80 players

Some of the items seized during the police raid in Malaga.

Police have raided an illegal bingo hall that had capacity for 80 people in the Virreina neighbourhood of Malaga city.

Officers discovered a total of 50 people playing the game inside the bingo club when they raided the premises and identified a man and a woman, aged 48 and 38, who were allegedly responsible for hosting the games without authorisation.

During the raid, police found that it had 19 tables with chairs, which gave it capacity for about 80 people, and seized a total of 2,701.02 euros from those responsible. Officers also seized a safe, 22,302 bingo cards, 333 markers and pens, 269 bingo balls and account sheets of past games, the Local Police said in a statement.

Police clear the players from the bingo hall and closed down the establishment. It is the third clandestine betting venue to be closed down so far this year following investigations by the GIP unit of the Local Police in Malaga. The first two related to Chinese dominoes, Mahjong, and poker, on the Guadalhorce industrial estate.