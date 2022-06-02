Junta rejects ambitious plans for Malaga, including new bypass to connect the Axarquía with the Costa del Sol The projects for a new road and for two underground bus stations have not been included in the regional government's Transport and Mobility Plan

In recent years Malaga council has been planning major projects to improve communications between the city and its metropolitan area. These include a new bypass to connect Rincón de la Victoria with Fuengirola or Marbella, and an ambitious plan to build a tunnel to the south of the historic city centre and promote the use of public transport with two underground bus stations beneath the Plaza de la Marina and the area outside the AVE high-speed train station.

These projects would be extremely expensive – at least 250 million euros for the bypass and over 360 million for the Malaga Litoral Plan, as the project for the tunnel and bus stations is called – so the council would need financial assistance from other administrations or from private investors to bring them to fruition.

Unfortunately for the council, the response has not been positive so far. The Junta de Andalucía has just published its Transport Infrastructure and Mobility plan for projects which will be carried out between now and 2030. Those included in this plan may benefit from EU funding in the forthcoming years. Malaga’s star projects are not included in it.

With regard to the tunnel and the new bus stations, the regional Ministry of Public Works says a much more detailed study would need to be carried out because the project would cost so much in its present form. Its response to the bypass from the Axarquía to the Costa del Sol was similar. It claims that the new road would be very similar to the A-7 and would be treated as an alternative to it, so it is a matter for the government, not Andalucía. It said the plan had been analysed, and has also been rejected.