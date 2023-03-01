Junta approves tender for first section of new Malaga Metro extension to the Civil Hospital

This initial 637-metre segment, between El Corte Inglés and Calle Hilera, will be put out to tender for 56 million euros with a completion period of three years

An important step has been taken towards the completion of the Malaga Metro system. The Junta de Andalucía has approved the tender for the underground extension of line 2 from El Corte Inglés to the Civil Hospital as Juanma Moreno announced last week in an interview with the television programme La Alameda on SUR and 101 TV.

Although there are still many milestones to be reached before the first trams run along this 1.8-kilometre, three-station line, the Andalusian regional government expects this new branch line to be operational by the end of 2027.

At the same time, the regional ministry of Public Works is also working on the tendering of the other two underground sections: from Hilera to the Trinidad area and from there to the rear of the Civil Hospital. As a whole, the investment will be around 158 million euros.

The tender for this first route, which is 637 metres long, and which will cross the streets of Armengual de la Mota, Hilera and Santa Elena, includes the execution of the infrastructure (tunnel and station enclosure), the replacement of the public road and the supply of the tracks. Other actions to be contracted include the architecture of the stations and the railway installation and signaling, which will form part of a separate procedure. Also a contract will also have to be tendered for the alternative traffic detours that will be necessary during the works.

With the imminent tender for the construction of this first route of the L-2 extension, the Andalusian regional government is fulfilling the commitments agreed with Malaga City Hall and the project partners to complete the suburban network, whose next milestone should be the forthcoming arrival of lines 1 and 2 to the city centre.