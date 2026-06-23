Costa del Sol events to celebrate the night of San Juan

The most magical night of the year (and also the shortest) is upon us: the night of San Juan. Rituals, traditions and 'júa' effigies characterise ... the 23 June celebrations.

Once again, this year, the Costa del Sol has prepared a packed programme of activities to mark the arrival of summer: live music, fireworks and, of course, the traditional bonfire.

Malaga city

La Misericordia beach is once again hosting Malaga city's official San Juan celebrations.

The festivities get under way at 10.30pm with a performance by Orquesta Ipop at the 1º de Mayo roundabout on Antonio Banderas promenade. At midnight, the city is going to burn this year's official 'júa' effigy (similar to Britain's 'Guy'), named 'De un invierno borrascoso a un verano saleroso' ('From a Stormy Winter to a Salty Summer'), before a 14-minute fireworks display lights up the beach. Live music is then going to continue into the early hours.

Marbella

Marbella is welcoming summer with performances by local DJs José Rodríguez, Mikel Lombarte and Cristian White, alongside the band Rumba Canalla.

El Cable beach is hosting the celebrations, including the burning of this year's juanillo (the local name for the San Juan effigy) which local artist María Cecilla has created.

Residents may light private bonfires in designated areas along the coast, including beaches in San Pedro Alcántara, Nueva Andalucía, El Cable, El Pinillo, Alicate and Real de Zaragoza.

Beach bars also have permission to stage live music and stay open until 1am.

Torremolinos

La Carihuela, Montemar Alto and Cantarranas are all celebrating San Juan tonight.

The brotherhood of fishermen of Our Lady of Carmen is organising its annual 'moraga' (traditional beach barbecue) on La Carihuela beach from 8pm. Visitors can enjoy food and drinks at affordable prices while the band Capitán Vinilo perform live. The traditional júas are going to burn in a large bonfire at midnight.

Montemar Alto is holding its own júa burning from 11.50pm. The district's annual San Juan fair then runs from 25 to 27 June.

Rincón de la Victoria

La Cala del Moral and Torre de Benagalbón are both staging San Juan celebrations.

In La Cala del Moral, festivities begin at 8pm on Calle San Juan with a bar, a Zumba session, salsa and bachata workshops and live music from Ritmo Andaluz until 2am. The beach bonfire and júa burning take place at midnight.

Torre de Benagalbón is hosting dance performances at the Antigua Estación, followed by live music from Toulalan Session and Electroduendes before and after midnight. As every year, the Torresol residents' association is serving grilled sardines free to members and for 2.50 euros to everyone else.

Young people also have their own beach party at El Tajo, where DJs Androale, Rubén Llamas and Sánchez JR are performing from 8pm until 2am.

Benalmádena

San Juan night marks the start of the 2026 San Juan fair in Arroyo de la Miel, which runs from 24 to 29 June.

Anyone planning to light a bonfire must notify the town hall beforehand and comply with safety regulations. Bonfires are banned on the municipality's beaches and in environmentally sensitive areas.

Authorised bonfires may remain lit between 11pm and 1am, when the traditional fireworks display begins at Bil-Bil castle.

Fuengirola

El Boquetillo is celebrating its annual San Juan fair, which runs until Wednesday.

Tuesday is children's day, with half-price rides at the fairground. A children's party starts at 8pm before dance academy performances take over.

At midnight, the San Francisco beach is hosting the town's traditional fireworks display.

Fuengirola's 29 beach restaurants are also putting on live entertainment and staying open until 3am.

Torre del Mar

El Copo beach is hosting Torre del Mar's San Juan celebrations.

The evening features traditional grilled sardines, the annual júa competition and fireworks. A Manuel Carrasco tribute act takes to the stage at 9pm, followed by Raule at 10pm. After the midnight bonfire and fireworks, Oliver Gil keeps the celebrations going.

Estepona

Estepona is holding its traditional San Juan festival on La Rada beach, near the post office.

The programme starts at 9pm with live performances and the 46th burning of San Juan's moustaches competition, where judges inspect the competing effigies before choosing the winners.

La Década Prodigiosa performs at 10pm, while the competing júas go up in flames at midnight.

Torrox

Plaza de la Concordia is the centre of Torrox's celebrations.

Choirs Almedina and Las Nieves begin the evening at 9.30pm, followed by comedian El Morta.

Just before midnight, residents and visitors carrying flaming torches walk down to the river to take part in one of the area's oldest traditions: washing their face and hair in the water for good luck.

The procession begins at around 11.45pm. Afterwards, organisers are handing out around 1,300 traditional ring-shaped loaves before flamenco singer Elías Soler performs.

El Morche is also celebrating from 10pm with a beach bonfire and live music from Infinity Show orchestra.

Casares

Playa Ancha is hosting Casares' celebrations.

The programme starts at 5pm with a Holy Colors party, inflatable attractions and games on the beach and in the sea.

Local dancer María Soler performs at 9pm before Orquesta La Rebelión takes over. The highlight of the evening comes at midnight when the main San Juan bonfire is lit.

Algarrobo

Algarrobo Town Hall is holding its annual San Juan celebration in Mezquitilla from 9pm.

The event includes a free tasting of 250 kilograms of grilled sardines, live music from Aire Flamenco and festivities for residents and visitors.

San Pedro Alcántara

San Pedro is putting on more than eight hours of entertainment at La Salida beach.

The celebrations run from 8pm until 4am and feature local DJs, Marassi Band and three authorised bonfires.

Local DJs Pío Vallés, Raquel DK and Toni Rubio open the evening before the municipal bonfire is lit at midnight. Marassi Band then performs a set of popular covers before DJ Rafa Sánchez closes the night.

Mijas

Both La Cala de Mijas and Mijas Pueblo are joining the San Juan celebrations.

Live entertainment begins at 8pm in both locations. In Mijas Pueblo, dance schools led by Reme Fernández and Víctor Rojas perform before organisers announce the júa competition winners at around 10pm. Tribute band Maniacos follows, with the traditional bonfire at midnight.

In La Cala, Orchestra Generación Vintage starts at 10pm. Local women have once again created this year's júas, which are due to burn at midnight before the concert continues.

Algarrobo Costa

The celebrations begin at 9pm near the Reloj del Sol.

Leo Música en Vivo is providing live entertainment, while visitors can enjoy freshly grilled sardines for two euros and drinks at affordable prices.

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