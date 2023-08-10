Joao Magalhaes, founder of the Automobile Museum of Malaga, dies The cultural space is closed this Thursday and Friday as family and friends hold a private farewell for the car enthusiast

Joao Magalhaes combined his passion for cars and penchant for style and beauty to put together a powerful collection of automobiles that has been on display in Malaga for more than a decade at the Automobile and Fashion Museum.

But now the city bids farewell to the Portuguese businessman, founder and owner of the collection, after he died on Wednesday 9 August following three months in the ICU of the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria due to acute pancreatitis.

The driving force behind the museum, who was about to turn 80 years old, started to feel unwell after the last edition of the MAM Fashion Forum, held on 28 April. Magalhaes was urgently admitted to hospital and shortly afterwards was transferred to ICU due to the severity of the inflammation.

The museum confirmed in a press release on Thursday: "Out of respect for Magalhaes and his family, the museum will remain closed today 10 August, as well as on the morning of 11 August, when he will be bid farewell privately among family and friends inside the museum, which has been his home for almost 13 years."

SUR can reveal that his wife and two sons will now take over the collection and management of the museum. "These are sad days for culture, especially for the members of the Automobile and Fashion Museum who, as an institution and as a team, join the family in their grief for this great loss of the man who was the soul of this emblematic cultural space for the city of Malaga," the museum added.

The Automobile and Fashion Museum was founded on 16 September 2010 in the Tabacalera, the city's old cigarette factory, and is currently one of the spaces that have contributed to the potential of cultural tourism in Malaga.