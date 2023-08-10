Jewellery representatives targeted in 60,000-euro Malaga city robbery

The thief, a 26-year-old man from Marbella, allegedly used a vehicle owned by a third party, who was not involved in the theft, to follow his victims

National Police officers have arrested a 26-year-old man in Malaga city for allegedly stealing two jewellery sample cases valued at 60,000 euros.

The arrested man, a resident of Marbella, followed a vehicle in which two jewellery representatives were travelling into a public car park in Malaga city centre.

The investigation, carried out by the specialist robbery unit at Malaga's provincial police station, began after the theft from the vehicle was reported.

Officers said the suspect broke into the car of the representatives, making a haul of 60,000 euros with the theft of two cases containing jewellery.

In a search of the suspect’s home, officers found the clothes he used on the day of the robbery, as well as a handwritten note with the registration number of the victims' vehicle.