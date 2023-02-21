Jet2.com will offer more than 360,000 seats - and an extra route - to Malaga Airport this summer

The British airline continues to 'strengthen its commitment' to the Costa del Sol and increased the number of seats available this high season

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The British airline Jet2.com continues to «strengthen its commitment» to Malaga Airport and has reported that there will be a 4% increase in the number of seats offered to the Costa del Sol this summer, making a total of more than 360,000.

In absolute terms, the difference is more than 15,000 places, «or, in other words, 15,000 more tourists potentially landing at Malaga Airport», the airline said in a statement.

Jet2.com will offer direct flights from each of its ten UK bases: Leeds, Manchester, London-Stansted, Newcastle, Birmingham, East Midlands, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh and, new for this summer, Bristol. The airline will reach a peak of 63 flights per week.

The Costa del Sol airfield will be the fourth airport in Spain, of the 13 where Jet2.com operates, in terms of passenger volume for the airline.

City breaks

Meanwhile, Jet2holidays will work directly with almost 120 hotels in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, the company added, while highlighting «the City Breaks division's commitment to Malaga, which aims to promote the city as a getaway destination in addition to the attractions of sun and beach that are nearby».