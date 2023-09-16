Investment fund buys well-known four-star Malaga city centre hotel

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

An investment fund has bought the well-known Malaga city centre hotel Molina Lario.

In the transaction, Meridia V also acquired from the Gómez Casals family, the Gallery hotel in Barcelona. However, the change of ownership will not affect either the management team or the 70 employees who make up the staff of the 102-room hotel in Malaga, which opened its doors in August 2006. Sources told SUR the new owners are satisfied with the current management.

Héctor Serrat, Meridia's real estate partner said: "the hotels, specifically the Gallery in the centre of the city of Barcelona and the Molina Lario, in the heart of Malaga, present an important growth potential". He said the aim is to "implement an intelligent capital investment and asset management strategy to position both assets in the upper four-star segment, while maintaining high environmental, social and governance standards".

Strategy

Cristina Badenes, partner and head of investor relations at Meridia said: "Meridia will leverage its deep local network, specialist knowledge of the Spanish market and strong asset management capabilities to identify and execute opportunities primarily in Barcelona and Madrid, as well as selected key provincial cities in Spain". The first mission was to acquire two iconic hotels in Malaga, and Barcelona.