This is how influencers from Malaga are supporting those affected by the deadly 'Dana' storms in Spain

Cristina Pinto Malaga Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 11:30

In the midst of the wave of comradeship shown following the flooding devastation caused by the deadly 'Dana' storm after it hit Spain, there has been an unusual tool to help the mobilisation: the social media networks. And in them, content creators - commonly known as influencers - play an essential role and function as a network of volunteers and donations for the victims. With millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X they are able to reach a mass audience and, as the word itself indicates, influence society.

This has happened with those from Malaga, who are dedicated to the cause, as is the case of the young couple Carliyo El Nervio and Natalia Palacios, who managed to collect donations, move them to Valencia and get there themselves to help with the distribution, as well as Curly Azahara and Juanma Furio. These are just a few examples of what influencers, in this case, from Malaga, can do.

1.1million followers The young couple who fill trailers and take it to Valencia Carliyo El Nervio and Natalia Palacios

Zoom

The mobilisation capacity of Carliyo El Nervio (@carliyoelnervio) and Natalia Palacios (@nataliapxr) never ceases to amaze on social media networks, where they have more than a million followers between them. On Sunday they brought together thousands of people from Malaga to fill a trailer and several vans with cleaning materials and food that went directly that same day to the affected areas of Valencia. Then, they themselves went there to make the distribution and give visibility to the situation on their Instagram accounts.

756K followers From sharing trendy content to reaching out to those affected Moda Just Coco

Zoom

Malaga-based influencer Verónica Díaz (@modajustcoco) is not only sharing her best beauty and fashion tips these days. She has thrown herself wholeheartedly into helping those affected, both in Valencia and Malaga, from her Instagram account. In her stories she shares information about what is needed in each area, the volunteer points and even publishes what her own followers affected by the Dana claim, being a loudspeaker for her almost 800,000 followers on this social network.

340,000 followers A voice for the work that can be done Marina Llorca

Zoom

Two months ago, Marina Llorca (@marinallorca) made history by being the first model with a size 44/46 to show at Mercedes Fashion Week. But now, the Marbella local is participating in her most supportive cause with more than 300,000 followers: that of being a voice for the work that can be done in the province of Malaga. She creates this through her 'stories', where she informs and shares content about the material that is most needed and the places where you can go to collaborate with the victims in the province of Malaga.

2,4M Concern for the survival of animals Dani Rovira

Zoom

Dani Rovira's (@danirovira) call through social media networks has always been focused on solidarity through his Ochotumbao foundation, which he created together with the actress Clara Lago. Now, with more than two million followers, the comedian from Malaga shares all the information and aid destined for animals in need of veterinary and urgent care, as well as collecting food and searching for lost cases. So far, he has raised 10,000 euros to help with repairs to facilities.

640K followers Surfer vans become solidarity transport Curly Azahara

Zoom

Solidarity has taken the reins of the vans and the desire to help of Azahara Luque (@curly.azahara) from Malaga, with more than 600,000 followers on Instagram. Together with her partner, the Valencian Juanma Furio, she has created a collection point with the collaboration of the Colegio Europa, which has given them the storage space. They will arrive in Valencia with vans full of basic necessities and, as they themselves say, with all the beautiful energy of the most supportive people from Malaga.