Ikea marks 15 years in Malaga with a 4-million-euro store revamp and weekend of special activities To celebrate the anniversary, entertainment is being laid on this weekend (2-4 June) with live music, home decoration demonstrations, children’s entertainment and tastings

Ikea staff and dignitaries during the reopening ceremony at the Malaga store.

Ikea relaunched its Malaga store this week after a four-million-euro makeover. The mayor of Malaga and the head of Ikea in Spain were among those at a special ceremony on Wednesday.

Malaga is said to be the busiest of the Swedish furniture giant’s stores in Spain and the firm is marking 15 years since it opened in the city. In that time, the company said it has had 42 million visitors - three million in the last year alone. It has a workforce of 635 in Malaga.

The revamp has included improvements to the layout and displays in the store to improve the shopping experience

To mark the fifteenth birthday of the Malaga operation, entertainment is being laid on this weekend (2-4 June). This includes live music, home decoration demonstrations, children’s entertainment and tastings.