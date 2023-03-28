Ice cream parlours start peak tourist season with sky-high prices

Owners are confident of enjoying a good summer despite the 20 per cent increase, a result of the considerable increase in production costs and the different raw materials used to make them

The opening of ice cream parlours has marked the early start of summer in Malaga city but one that is markedly more expensive for the customers. On average, half-litre and litre tubs, which are the most common, cost 20 per cent more than last year. "Ice cream used to be an affordable product but it is becoming a luxury item," one establishment owner said.

As is happening with many other products, the proprietors say that their ice creams have also been affected by the considerable increase in production costs and the different raw materials used to make them. They cite the tripling of the price of electricity and rising costs of basic ingredients such as fresh milk, eggs, fruit and sugar, which comes mainly from Ukraine. "We have only increased what it costs us too much, and even then we can't pass it all on in the final price," the sector's owners said.

Generally, ice cream has increased by an average of 20 to 25 per cent. Whereas until last year, a one-litre tub cost between 12 and 14 euros (depending on the area), this year it has risen to between 15 and 18 euros. Although there are also extreme cases: up to 26 euros a litre is the price in some establishments in the main city centre in Malaga.

One of those who has just started the season is the Malaga businessman Fernando Mira, owner of ice cream parlours in La Victoria, in Carranque and in the city centre. He admits that they have had no choice but to raise prices because all costs have increased "and it's a chain". What's more, he said that last year they suffered two price rises in the high season that were not passed on to customers, but this year they have had no choice but to do so. "Last year we worked well and ended up losing money," Mira said.

The estimated increase in costs is calculated by José Romero, owner of Freskito, as being "between 28 and 30 per cent". This business owner, who has ice cream parlours in Malaga city centre and in Cerrado de Calderón, said that other expenses such as electricity, water, plastics and packaging have also increased.

"The supermarkets pass it all on to the end customer, but we can't do that because then the customers would have to pay a much higher price per litre," Romero said.

"In the neighbourhoods some complain and some don't, but in the city centre people are fine with it because the prices are still cheaper than in any other European country," he added.