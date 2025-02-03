Hundreds of demonstrators say 'No' to hunting by staging protest in Malaga: 'We are the voice of those that don't have one'

Víctor Rojas Malaga Monday, 3 February 2025, 12:02 Compartir

Hundreds of people, most of them accompanied by their dogs, attended a protest against hunting in Malaga city on Sunday 2 February. The protest, organised by NAC ('No to Hunting') platform in a total of 44 cities and 31 European regions, which started from and finished at Plaza de la Marina, gathered protesters under the slogan: "We are the voice of those who do not have." "The main reason we are here is for the hunting dogs, which are unprotected by the law," SOS Perrera representative Miriam Sierra told SUR. The concern of animal activists is that they find hunting dogs in poor condition "everywhere".

"If I have an Andalusian terrier in my house, I have to keep it in good conditions because the law denounces and sanctions me if I don't, but a hunter can have 50 on a farm, which he visits twice a week, and give them a bit of bread and water," said Sierra, pointing at the hypocrisy of the law for animal welfare. She said that she has videos and proof to support her statement. According to the law, breeders and hunters are the only ones who can engage in breeding - an activity that, activists say, should not be allowed. "Of the offspring, they keep the one they know will be the best hunter and get rid of the rest. Those are the ones we, animal activists, then collect: the ones they throw with the rubbish and the ones that are abandoned when they are no longer fit for hunting," said another SOS Perrera ally, adding that 150,000 animals are abandoned every year, a number that is "unbearable" for animal shelters and refuges.

"We also want to make another image of reality visible: in the last ten years, 80 people have died in hunting accidents," said Carlos Portillo, vice-president of Malaga's animal protection service. Portilo also called for laws that "protect animal lives" and for hunting dogs to be included in the measures introduced by the animal welfare law. "When the hunting season is over, the vast majority of hunters keep their animals overcrowded and in deplorable conditions. In general, they are very unprotected," added Portillo.

According to the organisers of the rally, which brought together hundreds of animal lovers, activists and locals, the event was attended by 1,500 people. Achieving a petition was one of the main objectives. In addition to the aforementioned slogan, other chants that were heard on Sunday were: "Equal rights for all dogs", "Innocent wild boars, they are not criminals" and "Your hobby is killing for fun". The march passed through Plaza de la Concepción, where a manifesto was read, and continued along Molina Lario, before finishing at the starting point, where signatures were collected to end bull-fighting.

Local action: complaints about the dog pound and concerns about wild boars

The fight for the protection of hunting dogs was not the only demand of this demonstration. Animal lovers are also concerned about some of the "irregularities" that are being committed in Malaga. The focus was put on two activities: the "illegal practices" at the municipal kennel, now called Cepam (the municipal animal protection centre), and the slaughter of wild boars that reach urban areas.

"The municipal pound is a cover. Hunters drop off dogs and pick up others on the same day. The law says no. That person has to be in a register: if a person leaves a dog, they can't take another," said Sierra. She stated that, in Malaga, this practice is common. For this reason, Sierra told SUR that she plans to file a complaint against Joaquín, Cepam's veterinarian; Javier Gutiérrez, head of environment and sustainability at Malaga's city council; and Penélope Gómez, councillor for environmental sustainability. "He is allowing illegal activities. I have all the evidence and I have tried to show it to her [councillor Gómez], but she says that she fully trusts her workers," stated Sierra.

Another complaint that animal activists have raised to Malaga city council concerns the slaughter of wild boars that approach urban areas. "We want ethical control. We have asked, through jurists, for a census. They justify themselves on the grounds of overpopulation, but there is no census," said María Selva, coordinator of the wild boar and feral pig control platform and president of Andalucía's association against animal intolerance. Some of the control and prevention measures they are calling for are more forest drinking troughs; reforestation with native species, so that these animals will have access to natural supplies; and natural barriers, as well as returning the wild boars to the bush upon capturing them, instead of killing them. "We had a meeting on 8 January and they promised to suspend all lethal measures until all preventive measures were implemented," Selva said.