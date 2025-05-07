Human remains from Roman period found during construction work on Malaga metro extension

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 14:50 Compartir

New human remains have been discovered during the excavation works for the extension of Malaga's metro on Calle Hilera. Several white textile tarpaulins cover the ground in the construction area opposite Calle Peso de la Harina and the striking headquarters building of the Vértice group. Although such materials are usually used to preserve archaeological remains, in this case they leave a slightly morbid impression, especially considering what lies underneath them.

However, these most recent remains are not nearly as notable as those that were found a few metres away, under Armengual de la Mota.

According to Andalucía's regional ministry of public works (Fomento), 15 tombs with human remains (parts of skeletons) from various burials from the Roman period form the discovery in question. The pieces will not be moved until the dating analysis is completed. Once this is done, they will be lifted and transferred to the Museo de la Aduana for their conservation, with the approval of the archaeology department and under the supervision of the Delegación de Cultura.

According to sources, due to the state of conservation of the remains, they are not as "relevant" to be conserved in situ (where they were found), which means that work on the metro can continue as planned.

Other discoveries in Malaga

This is not the first time that Roman remains have been found during the excavation works for the metro tunnels. Such incidences happened on Calle La Unión and Avenida Juan XXIII (in front of an old car dealership called Garum Motor).

Remains from the Muslim period also appeared a few metres from the last discovery, located in the first sub-section of the underground works towards the Hospital Civil, opposite El Corte Inglés. These remains correspond to another area of the old Attabanim suburb (neighbourhood), traces of which were first found near Avenida de Andalucía. However, they were very deteriorated due to the foundations of the industrial buildings from the end of the 19th century, especially those of the Skol brewery.