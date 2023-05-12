Huge yacht sails into city marina again

Compartir Copiar enlace

One of the largest megayachts in the world, the 141-metre-long Yas, has cruised into Malaga's marina for luxury vessels again. The visit by the colossal craft has given the former Dutch navy frigate the honour of being the largest to moor in the city centre facility. In the process, it has put many of the Muelle Uno restaurants and shops in the shade - literally.