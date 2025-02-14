Hotel fever reaches the ruins of an old farmhouse in Los Montes de Málaga natural park

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:23 Compartir

A Madrid-based company, Valenciana de Promociones Urbánisticas 2000, has initiated proceedings with Malaga city council to convert a derelict farmhouse in Los Montes de Málaga natural park into a small five-bedroom rural hotel.

It is thanks to the rather new Andalusian urban planning law from 2021 that the company is able to carry out a project like this on rural land, when such actions were not allowed a few years ago.

The municipal authority has officially approved the project. The objective of the works is to use what remains of the mansion, located in the Cerro de Molina area, to restore it following the architectural characteristics of other similar constructions preserved in Los Montes. The initiative seeks to preserve the appearance of the area from the time when it was a thriving hub of agricultural and livestock farming life.

Despite the level of deterioration suffered by the farmhouse, which dates from 1872, the architects behind the design - Malaga studio Del Pino Del Valle - consider that it is feasible to reconstruct the house into tourist accommodation. The plan is to rebuild the hotel with three courtyards, five rooms, a kitchen, dining room, communal areas and a swimming pool with a sunbathing area.

"The five parts of the building are in a rather deteriorated state, the result of obvious neglect; however, most of them are considered to be recoverable," said the architects.

"It is important to note that most of the vertical structure is in a state that seems very suitable for recovery. In addition, from the walls that have suffered only partial collapse we can observe that the composition is quite appropriate from a constructive and structural point of view, as they possess great strength and durability qualities," stated the Malaga company, that has a budget of more than 1.2 million euros for the recovery and further construction of the project.

Access from Pinares de San Antón

The project complies with the required urban planning parameters, as it is located on an estate of 155,805 square metres, of which the construction only occupies 1,283 square metres. Access to the plot and the house is via the A-7 and the Pinares de San Antón housing estate, from where a lane leads to the old farmhouse.

The project also plans to be self-sufficient in terms of services and infrastructures. The water supply will be provided by drilling a well; hot water will be obtained by an aerothermal system with solar panels; electricity will be received through a connection to the medium-voltage distribution network that runs inside the plot; and wastewater will be recycled for irrigation of the estate in its own treatment plant.

The execution period for the works, which also includes reforestation of the area, is 22 months once the developers have obtained the building permit. According to an economic study, the establishment will start to make a profit from the seventh year after its opening.