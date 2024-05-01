Major Malaga hospital marks 35 years since the arrival of its first patients

Matías Stuber Malaga Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 08:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Hospital Clínico in Malaga city has celebrated 35 years since the arrival of its first patients. Hospital management organised a series of events to celebrate the site's history to mark the occasion and pay tribute to the healthcare professionals who work and have worked in the health facility, also known as Virgen de la Victoria.

An exhibition of 25 images was installed inside the hospital, with a major event planned for June to mark the end of the 35th anniversary.

On Monday 29 April, the exhibition was inaugurated with a visit by the Junta de Andalucía's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, who said the hospital is "a reference centre for health in Malaga and the region". "Despite its youth, it already has great achievements behind it," she added. Among the achievements accumulated, Navarro said it is the only hospital centre in Andalucía that has a research facility within the same building: the Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga IBIMIA.

The presentation of the commemorative photographic exhibition was also attended by the Spanish government's delegate for health and consumer affairs Carlos Bautista and vice-president of Malaga provincial authority Antonia Ledesma. They were accompanied by Virgen de la Victoria university hospital complex managing director Jesús Fernández Galán, as well as other members of the management team to take a tour of the exhibition.

The photography exhibition, called 'Primeros pasos' (First steps), includes 24 historical images, many of them in black and white, through which you can remember moments about the negotiations of the agreement for the integration of professionals to the Andalusian Health Service, the informative assemblies, the signing of the treaty of agreement by the heads of the provincial authority, how the hospital looked at the time, as well as snapshots of the last days in the old Civil Hospital; and the first images of the arrival of patients at the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria.

The exhibition includes not only the first images of patients arriving at the new hospital, but also its official inauguration by the Junta president on 22 June 1989. Most of the photographs have been loaned by the Diario Sur archive.

Commemorative events

The Hospital Clínico is already working on the planning of various commemorative events and activities to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the main one of which will take place on 21 June. It will be on this date that the health centre will celebrate 35 years.

This had already been announced by the managing director of the hospital complex, Jesús Fernández Galán, together with his management team. Fernández Galán also informed professionals that all the training, scientific and care-related activities the centre celebrates this year will be included in the 35th anniversary programme.