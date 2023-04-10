Holy Week in Malaga: Metro, local buses and trains set all-time record for passenger numbers More people opted for public transport than cars to head into the city centre for the spectacular Semana Santa processions

The metro, full on one of the busiest days of the Easter holiday week.

Ignacio Lillo / Francisco Jiménez Malaga

More people travelled into the Malaga city centre for the Holy Week processions on public transport rather than by car, according to the latest figures.

Between the metro, the city’s buses (EMT) and Cercanias local trains there were 1.7 million passengers who made the trip into the city, half-a-million more than the same period in 2022, an all-time record for public transport in Malaga.

About 89,000 extra passengers alone used the Cercanias trains, increasing from 251,600 to 340,000.

The main draw this year was the opening of two metro stations in the city; Guadalmedina and Atarazanas. The extension from El Perchel, which was put into service just a week before holy week, helped transport 516,990 passengers, almost triple the number of users of 2022 between Friday of Sorrows and Easter Sunday.

A special service plan, which included extending the timetable, improving the time intervals between trains and deploying extra staff and security contributed to the record figures. The daily average number of passengers during this period was almost 52,000 per day.

Figures from March were also an all-time record for monthly passenger numbers, with 876,556 passengers registered, 47.5% more than in the same month of the previous year, making it the month with the highest passenger demand to date.

About four million people travelled on Malaga’s buses in March, a figure that the EMT had not seen since before the pandemic.

According to data provided by Empresa Malagueña de Transportes, Holy Monday was the busiest day with 156,884 passengers, making it the busiest day so far this year.

Last year the city buses carried 39.57 million users, which is 30% more (9 million) compared to the 30.5 million in 2021, and also a significant leap compared to the 25.8 million in 2020.