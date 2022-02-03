Holiday World Polynesia resort in Benalmádena reopens today The Riwo hotel will follow suit on 18 February. Both complexes are popular with the British market

The Holiday World Polynesia hotel in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol is set to reopen, after closing for the winter, this Thursday, 3 February. Its sister hotel, the Riwo will open its doors on 18 February.

Both complexes are confident that 2022 will mark an improvement on 2021 now that restrictions on travel are starting to be eased.

“The resorts face this year with better expectations due to the relaxation of travel restrictions in international markets such as the British market and the high intention to travel that the national market also maintains this year, among other factors that have led to a progressive recovery in the sector. As a result, Holiday World Resort is committed to advancing the opening of its hotels, approaching the opening dates prior to the pandemic," Holiday World Resort said.

Guests at the Polynesia will this year have access to the Holiday World Pass service, which until now was only available in the Riwo. It is a service that invites guests "to live a unique experience in the most exclusive spaces with renovated rooms, reserved areas in the restaurant, swimming pools or shows and staff especially focused on making the customer experience 100 per cent satisfactory".

Holiday World Village hotel and Casamaïa Apartments will also open later this year as the group makes its first foray into the premium market.