Historic week of cruise ships at Malaga port

The first month of the high season was particularly noticeable at the port of Malaga last week, not only because of the intense activity but also because of other factors, which made it a historic moment. The port authority stated that, in addition to the berthing of 18 passenger ships, five of them spent the night at the port, which is a rare occurrence, especially when it concerns several vessels at the same time. Moreover, six of the stopovers used Malaga port as a base, that is to say, the cruise passengers embarked or disembarked in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

"The port of Malaga faces a week of high activity, with the arrival of 18 cruise ships between Monday 21 and Sunday 27 April. This intense operation consolidates its position as one of the most attractive destinations for cruise tourism in the western Mediterranean," said the Port Authority last week. Cruise ships Silver Ray, Le Bougainville, Esmerald Sakara, Ocean Victory and World Traveller spent the night at the port, allowing their passengers to enjoy the cultural and gastronomic offers of the city in a more leisurely way.

In addition, six cruise ships called at the base: Esmerald Sakara, Star Clipper, Star Flyer, Ocean Victory, Hamburg and World Traveller, "reaffirming the role of the port as a departure or arrival point for itineraries around the Mediterranean".

To endorse last week's historic status, we should also add the call of the emblematic Sea Cloud ship to the list, which took place on Monday 21 April, marking the 95th anniversary of the Sea Cloud Cruises company. To pay tribute to the company, the port of Malaga organised a ceremony with samples of local cheese and raisins and a flamenco guitar performance - a unique Malaga experience for the passengers. Costa Fortuna, from Costa Crociere, and Silver Ray, from Silversea Cruises, also arrived at the port that day.

Friday saw the arival of four luxury ships: Star Clipper and Star Flyer, of the Star Clippers company; the Mein Schiff 1, of TUI Cruises; and the Ocean Victory, of Malaga-based company Alma Cruceros, which was docked at Malaga port for the first time. Alma Cruceros held an exclusive event on board to present its facilities and the concept of the project to professionals of the sector and the media.