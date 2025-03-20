Wild boar herd takes walk in the Parque de Málaga

Wild boars have recently been paying visits to Malaga city, but the culmination was on Thursday morning when three of the porcine animals took a walk around the Parque de Málaga. Local Police officers, in collaboration with animal experts, managed to cordon off the area and capture the animals by attracting them with food.

Until now, wild boars have mostly been seen in neighbourhoods around the outskirts of the city, where there is more vegetation: Limonar or Ciudad Jardín. However, as the animals have apparently become less scared, they have started to approach the heart of the city.

This latest incident occurred around 9am on 20 March. The sighting scared the first witnesses, but as more time passed, amusement started to spread among the passersby. The animals also seemed accustomed to humans, turning the story into an anecdote.

However, experts have warned that these frequent wild boar visits to urban areas are a serious matter. As the specimens often wander around areas with traffic and people, their reaction in a situation where they feel threatened can never be predicted. The environment department of Malaga's city council has been looking for ways to prevent this increasingly common phenomenon.