Robbery at gunpoint at a post office in Malaga

National Police officers are investigating a robbery at gunpoint at a Malaga post office that took place on Tuesday 11 March. According to SUR sources, a man with a balaclava over his head entered the premises and held a female worker at gunpoint, using threats to carry out the crime.

The incident happened around 11.45am in the Correos office located in Calle Lope de Rueda in the Puerto de la Torre neighbourhood. According to sources, the perpetrator waited for there to be no customers in the branch, causing the two employees great distress.

He held a gun at one of the employees and threatened her so that she would give him access to the cash register. After taking the money, he forced her to give him a couple of the packages that were in the office. The robbery lasted a few minutes.

After he fled, the workers called the emergency services and the National Police were immediately mobilised.

An inventory is being compiled out to calculate how much money was stolen. The office remained closed until later in the afternoon. For now, no arrests have been made, but an investigation has been launched. In addition, Correos has offered psychological assistance to help the employees overcome the emotional upset caused by the incident.