St George's church Malaga opens its doors as a unique wedding venue

St George's Church in the English Cemetery of Malaga hosted an open evening on Friday with the aim of positioning itself as a standout wedding venue. Located in the gardens of Spain's oldest Protestant cemetery, the 19th-century church showcased its distinctive charm and inclusive services, inviting attendees to envision their future events in this picturesque setting.

As representative and churchwarden Tristram Congreve stated, "So why are we here today? Simple: we would like to have more weddings here." Dozens of attendees, including wedding planners, photographers and florists, gathered to learn about the church's offerings. The event emphasised the venue's historic significance while highlighting its appeal for those seeking a setting with warmth and character, beautifully showcased by the event taking place in the gardens. David Tweed, who oversees the cemetery's gardens, shared his vision for the future, aiming to transform them into "one of the finest and most drought-resistant in all of Spain".

Organisers also emphasised the church's dedication to inclusivity. Representative and organiser Aitana Riordan stated that St George's is "open to all religions, orientations, religious or non-religious; everyone is welcome", underscoring the church's desire to provide blessings for couples of all backgrounds. Despite being an Anglican church, St George's is eager to welcome anyone interested in using the venue, a sentiment reflected in the diverse range of attendees, including numerous Spanish professionals.

The evening was designed to be a pleasant experience, with the garden decorated with white lanterns and a wedding dress showcased in a makeshift wardrobe, further highlighting the warm charm of the venue. Guests enjoyed refreshments and drinks, and the evening concluded with live music performed by musicians from various areas of Malaga who could be contacted for weddings. This offered attendees a taste of what a celebration at St George's Church could be like.

The open evening at St George's Church presented its welcoming ambiance, promoting itself as an appealing venue for couples from all backgrounds looking to celebrate their special day in the historic setting.