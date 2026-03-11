Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Military

Malaga airport hosts Top Gun-like training flights for future fighter pilots

Two F-18 fighter jets from the 15th wing, based in Zaragoza, have come to the Costa del Sol to conduct training exercises for students at the academy

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 15:16

Commercial flight passengers at Malaga Airport witnessed a scene from Top Gun on Monday, when two fighter jets took off from the runway as part of a training programme. Given the current state of the world, the experience must have really felt like a film production.

In reality, the scene had nothing to do with the conflict in the Middle East. As an Air Force spokesperson explained, the two F-18 fighter jets in Malaga were part of a "routine student navigation exercise". The planes belong to the 15th wing, based in Zaragoza, which came to Malaga to conduct training exercises.

The airport control tower has also confirmed that these training flights have nothing to do with the conflict in Iran.

Sometimes the fighter jets only make low-altitude passes, while other times, as happened now, they land and depart hours later. A third modality is special manoeuvres, such as the well-known 'Eagle Eye' exercises in the Mediterranean, when the aircraft remain for several days at the Malaga air base.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar celebrates its leading women at the annual Rock The Rock Gala
  2. 2 15-year-old Spaniard crowned world skateboarding champion in S
  3. 3 Red card drama denies Malaga CF victory in chaotic six-goal thriller
  4. 4 New Malaga CF stadium location shortlist cut to three after initial study
  5. 5 Cash for kids: Axarquía village offers payouts to stop rural flight
  6. 6 Webinar: International education on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Spanish fashion muse with Picasso-esque beauty picks up award in Malaga
  8. 8 Regular power cuts affecting residents and businesses in Torrox
  9. 9 Legionella bacteria detected in water samples at Gibraltar care facility
  10. 10 The Rock stages 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga airport hosts Top Gun-like training flights for future fighter pilots

Malaga airport hosts Top Gun-like training flights for future fighter pilots