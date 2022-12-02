Fundraising campaign launched to repair Malaga Cathedral roof The diocese has said work will begin in mid-2023 at a cost of 17 million euros

Under the slogan 'I am with my Cathedral', the Diocese of Malaga has launched a campaign this Friday to ask for the financial support of "the ordinary people of Malaga, the business people of Malaga, the people of Malaga in the banks and the people of Malaga who run our institutions".

Dean José Manuel Ferrary said that he is confident there will be "massive collaboration" and noted that donations can be deducted on income tax returns. Donations can be made by Bizum, card, or by transfer, and will be used for the 17-million-euro repair work to begin mid-2023 to fix the leaking roof which has been plagued with problems for decades.

To date the Junta de Andalucía has announced a contribution of 5.3 million euros; the provincial council another 3.25 million euros, and the city hall has advanced one million euros, as a first tranche. Talks are also ongoing with the government for assistance. And the diocese has secured a three-million-euro loan.

Architect Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica said that the contracting process is due to begin by the end of this month, or early next year. The intention is that "after Easter" work can begin. The repair work on the eighteenth century roof will take about two and a half years.