The well-known brothel New Scándalo in Malaga. Migue Fernández
Malaga brothel to become four-star hotel and convention centre
Malaga brothel to become four-star hotel and convention centre

The owners of New S'candalo have asked the city council for permission to turn the former brothel and nightclub into a professional hotel that would favour the area

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 24 February 2025, 13:10

The owners of the famous New S'cándalo building in the Guadalhorce industrial zone have asked Malaga's city council for permission to convert it into a hotel and convention centre.

The initiative to turn the former nightclub and brothel into a four-star hotel has already received favourable feedback from the tourism department. However, in order for the project to become reality, it must be approved by the town planning department.

The owners of the land plan to connect the new establishment to the Málaga Nostrum hotel, which also belongs to them. The aim is to create a 4-star hotel with the capacity to host professional events, conventions and presentations. It is expected that the planning process, which is currently at an early stage, will take several months.

Although the city council is still studying the proposal, authorities have expressed interest in the initiative, which would enable the creation of a larger, more upmarket hotel in the area.

The hotel

The four-star hotel will have around 300 rooms and four conference spaces, the largest of which will be able to accommodate up to 200 attendees. In addition, the establishment will include other meeting rooms and facilities.

It is estimated that the project will require an investment of around 20 million euros.

