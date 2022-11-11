High-tech Spanish naval ship opens decks to visitors in Malaga Port this weekend The Méndez Núñez F-104 frigate has been taking part in exercises in the Gulf of Cadiz and Strait of Gibraltar

The Méndez Núñez will be in Malaga for the first time since 2018 / sur

The Spanish naval frigate Méndez Núñez (F-104) will be arriving in Malaga Port on Saturday 12 November and will be open for visits for two days during its stay.

The ship, which will dock at the Levante quay, can be visited from 4pm to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 1pm on Sunday. This is its first call to Malaga Port since 2018.

Spy radar system

The Méndez Núñez is one of the Navy’s most modern ships and it has great capabilities, especially in terms of air defence, thanks to its Spy radar system, integrated into the Aegis weapons system which all F-100 vessels have.

The ship has been taking part in the NEMO-22 electronic war exercises with other Naval ships and with the participation of different NATO agencies, to test its technological capabilities and train its crew in the Gulf of Cadiz and Strait of Gibraltar.

The Ministry of Defence has described the F-100 frigates as a “benchmark” for a Navy which is “technologically advanced, balanced, interoperable and expeditionary, capable of acting as the main component of Spanish maritime power to contribute to the defence and security of Spain’s maritime spaces,” it said in a statement regarding the visit by the Méndez Núñez to Malaga.