Free museums in Malaga: this is when can you enjoy art without breaking the bank

Family finances are sometimes at odds with culture. Attending exhibitions or events usually involves a significant outlay that affects the budget, hence you often cannot do it as often as you want. But in Malaga it is possible to enjoy art for free. Yes, because once a week the city's museums (except for the automobile and fashion museum) offer free access to their installations, allowing people the chance to admire the different collections free of charge. Sundays are generally the days when this option is available, but the initiative varies depending on the location. These are the options offered by the city's museums to enjoy their exhibitions without breaking the bank.

Centre Pompidou Malaga

The Centre Pompidou differs from other art galleries in that it closes on Tuesdays. Its usual opening hours are from 9.30am to 8pm, including public holidays, while it is closed on 1 January and Christmas Day, 25 December. On 24 and 31 December the centre is open until 3pm. The price of the general admission ticket (which allows you to visit the permanent and temporary collections) is 9 euros and the reduced ticket is 5.50 euros, although there are more options depending on the exhibitions you want to see, and there is even a voucher (16.50 euros) to enjoy other museums. Admission is free for the officially unemployed, under 18s, holders of the euro youth card, disabled persons with accreditation, university professors of Art History and Fine Arts, university students of Art History and Fine Arts, museum employees and ICOM members, tourist guides with official accreditation, and for the general public on Sundays from 4pm until closing time.

Picasso Museum Malaga

The Picasso Museum Malaga does not close on any day of the week but its opening hours vary depending on the time of year. In fact, from March to June it welcomes visitors from 10am to 7pm, from July to August from 10am to 8pm, from September to October from 10am to 7pm and from November to February from 10am to 6pm. The entrance fee is 12 euros (reduced admission is 10 euros) although it is free for people with functional diversity (and one accompanying person), unemployed people registered in the SEPE, students of the University of Malaga, teachers and members of the ICOM. In addition, admission is free every Sunday during the last two hours of opening.

Russian Museum

The Russian Museum Collection in Malaga is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 8 pm, and is closed every Monday (except for special openings) and on 25 December and 1 January. General admission costs 8 euros and reduced admission costs four euros. However, free admission is available to the officially unemployed, under 18s, holders of the young euro card, disabled persons with accreditation, university professors of Art History and Fine Arts, university students of Art History and Fine Arts, museum employees and members of ICOM, tourist guides with official accreditation and the general public on Sundays from 4pm until closing time.

Carmen Thyssen Museum

The Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga is open all year round from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm, except for exceptions such as the Feria or the most important dates of the Christmas holidays. The general admission fee is 11 euros, reduced admission is 7 euros and group admission is 9 euros. However, on Sundays you can enter freely from four o'clock in the afternoon.

Picasso's Birthplace

It is possible for the general public to enter the Museum Picasso's Birthplace free of charge on Sunday afternoons, from 4 pm to 8pm, although admission will end 15 minutes before closing time. However, admission is always free for children under 18 (children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult), teachers and university students of Art History and Fine Arts, accredited, holders of the European Youth Card and members of the municipal libraries of Malaga, accredited with a card, as well as the officially unemployed, the disabled, staff of other museums or accredited ICOM members, as well as official tourist guides and groups with members in rehabilitation or at risk of social exclusion. General admission is 3 euros, although there are various options. The museum is open from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays, from 9.30am to 2pm, except on 24 and 31 December, when it can only be visited from 9.30am to 3pm (and is closed on 25 December and 1 January).

Revello de Toro Museum

The Revello de Toro Museum also allows free admission on Sundays for the general public. The opening hours are from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and on Sundays and holidays from 10am to 2 pm. General admission costs four euros (although there are other cheaper options) and access is free for children under 16 and the over 65s at all times.

Unicaja Museum of Popular Arts and Customs

The Unicaja Museum of Popular Arts and Customs is also different from other museums in the day that it allows free access: Tuesdays, from five o'clock in the afternoon. The opening hours of this space are from Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, while on Saturdays it is open from 10am to3 pm and closed on Sundays and public holidays. Tickets are priced at four euros for the general rate (reduced rate, two euros) and children under the age of 14 are free.

Always free of charge

In Malaga city there are several museums that always offer free admission, regardless of the day of the week or the time of year. This is the case of the CAC Malaga (closed on Mondays), the Heritage Museum - MUPAM (in the same case, as well as the Customs Museum and the Jorge Rando Museum. Access to the Aeronautical Museum is also free, although visiting hours are reduced: Tuesdays from 10am to8 pm and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. The Jorge Rando Museum also offers free admission from Monday to Saturday, as it is closed on Sundays, 25 December and 1 and 6 January.

In addition, there are several dates each year when all the city's museums open their doors to the general public free of charge, such as Andalucía Day (28 February), Noche en Blanco (which varies in May, and this year is on the 18th), International Museum Day (18 May) and International Tourism Day (27 September).