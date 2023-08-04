Four mobile phones found in Malaga prison cell after drone spotted Officials also located a significant amount of hashish and marijuana in one of the blocks over which the remotely controlled aircraft had been hovering

A remotely controlled drone was spotted hovering above Alhaurín de la Torre prison, on the outskirts of Malaga city, just hours before officers found four mobile phones and a stash of drugs in one of the cells.

The drone was spotted in the early hours of Tuesday 1 August. The next morning officers then found four smartphones and a stash of hashish and marijuana in one of the prison cells searched.

The Professional Association of Prison Officials union (AFPF) of Malaga linked the discovery of the devices and the drugs to the drone, which had been hovering above the 13th block at about 5.30am. The Malaga prison has a history of sightings of drones, which have previously smuggled in items to inmates.

Another telephone

According to AFPF, this was not the only incident that occurred that day. Officials also confiscated another mobile phone from an inmate in the sixth module at the prison.

On the same day, another inmate was then taken to the isolation unit after he allegedly violently assaulted another prisoner and repeatedly hurled abuse at officials.