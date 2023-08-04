Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Four mobile phones found in Malaga prison cell after drone spotted

Four mobile phones found in Malaga prison cell after drone spotted

Officials also located a significant amount of hashish and marijuana in one of the blocks over which the remotely controlled aircraft had been hovering

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 4 August 2023, 13:14

Compartir

A remotely controlled drone was spotted hovering above Alhaurín de la Torre prison, on the outskirts of Malaga city, just hours before officers found four mobile phones and a stash of drugs in one of the cells.

The drone was spotted in the early hours of Tuesday 1 August. The next morning officers then found four smartphones and a stash of hashish and marijuana in one of the prison cells searched.

The Professional Association of Prison Officials union (AFPF) of Malaga linked the discovery of the devices and the drugs to the drone, which had been hovering above the 13th block at about 5.30am. The Malaga prison has a history of sightings of drones, which have previously smuggled in items to inmates.

Another telephone

According to AFPF, this was not the only incident that occurred that day. Officials also confiscated another mobile phone from an inmate in the sixth module at the prison.

On the same day, another inmate was then taken to the isolation unit after he allegedly violently assaulted another prisoner and repeatedly hurled abuse at officials.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga sets record overnight temperature for August, with mercury not dropping below 30.3C
  2. 2 Last month was the hottest July in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol since records began in 1942
  3. 3 Flamingos descend on Malaga city wetlands
  4. 4 Work starts on burying overhead high-voltage cables in Fuengirola
  5. 5 World's top Coldplay tribute band bring their impressive show to Malaga
  6. 6

    The taste of stars
  7. 7 Spanish royals pose on Mallorcan family holiday
  8. 8 Spain opens case against 'low-cost' airline hand luggage charges
  9. 9 Town hall announces longer nighttime hours for summer fair in Bemalmádena Pueblo
  10. 10 Benalmádena's 56 beach showers adjusted in effort to save water

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad