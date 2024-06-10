Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Saudia Airlines aircraft. SUR
Flag carrier airline returns to the Costa del Sol with non-stop flights to the capital of Saudi Arabia
Travel

Flag carrier airline returns to the Costa del Sol with non-stop flights to the capital of Saudi Arabia

Saudia Airlines has brought forward its high season operation between Malaga Airport and its hub in Riyadh this year and is offering three frequencies a week between the destinations

Pilar Martínez

Monday, 10 June 2024, 13:58

Compartir

Saudi Arabia's national flag-carrier airline, Saudia Airlines, has returned to Malaga Airport. Since last Friday, the airline has resumed it's non-stop flight connection between the Costa del Sol and the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the largest city in Saudi Arabia and the cradle of the so-called 'petrodollars'. The route will remain active during the high season in which Saudia has reinforced its commitment to the Malaga destination. To this end, it has brought forward the start of operations, which will have three frequencies a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These flights will continue until the end of August.

"Saudia, established in 1945, is one of the largest and most important airlines in the Middle East, operating one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world, with an extensive route network covering around 100 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, Europe and the United States, including Saudi Arabia's 28 domestic airports," the company said.

In addition, the company added that "the increase in frequencies from domestic airports will allow Spanish tourists, in addition to travelling to Saudi Arabia, to connect with destinations whose demand soars during the summer season. We are talking about places like Nairobi, Dar Es Salaam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Johannesburg, among others".

For Saudia Airlines, Malaga Airport has been considered "a very important destination since it inaugurated its first route in 1999". However, the connection with the Costa del Sol has been marked by comings and goings, to consolidate its firm commitment to the destination since 2018.

At the last International Tourism Fair in Madrid (Fitur), Saudia announced the new features of the season, including new flight frequencies between Barcelona and the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh, increasing to a total of four days a week to the Red Sea coastal city and adding two new weekly flights to its capital, Riyadh, on Wednesdays and Fridays. Meanwhile, Madrid continues its regular operations to the company's main hub in Jeddah with four weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Roberto at the double to send Malaga CF to the play-off final
  2. 2 Body of man found in nets of fishing boat at Fuengirola port
  3. 3 Malaga CF to face Gimnàstic in league play-off final
  4. 4 Cat charity unhappy with Mijas council's neutering plan
  5. 5 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins nail-biting French Open final
  6. 6 Fuengirola launches pet pee bottle initiative in attempt to keep the municipality in 'perfect condition'
  7. 7 John Lennon: A Beatle's take on liberal Torremolinos
  8. 8 A Finnish soldier, actor and entrepreneur on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 24-hour solar power using a virtual or physical battery
  10. 10 Torremolinos resumes street cleaning and disinfection services, suspended since November due to the drought

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad