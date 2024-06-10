Flag carrier airline returns to the Costa del Sol with non-stop flights to the capital of Saudi Arabia

Pilar Martínez Monday, 10 June 2024, 13:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

Saudi Arabia's national flag-carrier airline, Saudia Airlines, has returned to Malaga Airport. Since last Friday, the airline has resumed it's non-stop flight connection between the Costa del Sol and the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the largest city in Saudi Arabia and the cradle of the so-called 'petrodollars'. The route will remain active during the high season in which Saudia has reinforced its commitment to the Malaga destination. To this end, it has brought forward the start of operations, which will have three frequencies a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These flights will continue until the end of August.

"Saudia, established in 1945, is one of the largest and most important airlines in the Middle East, operating one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world, with an extensive route network covering around 100 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, Europe and the United States, including Saudi Arabia's 28 domestic airports," the company said.

In addition, the company added that "the increase in frequencies from domestic airports will allow Spanish tourists, in addition to travelling to Saudi Arabia, to connect with destinations whose demand soars during the summer season. We are talking about places like Nairobi, Dar Es Salaam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Johannesburg, among others".

For Saudia Airlines, Malaga Airport has been considered "a very important destination since it inaugurated its first route in 1999". However, the connection with the Costa del Sol has been marked by comings and goings, to consolidate its firm commitment to the destination since 2018.

At the last International Tourism Fair in Madrid (Fitur), Saudia announced the new features of the season, including new flight frequencies between Barcelona and the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh, increasing to a total of four days a week to the Red Sea coastal city and adding two new weekly flights to its capital, Riyadh, on Wednesdays and Fridays. Meanwhile, Madrid continues its regular operations to the company's main hub in Jeddah with four weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.