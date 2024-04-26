Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

National Police officers at Malaga Airport (file image). SUR
Five arrested in connection with racist insults and assault on driver at arrivals area of Malaga Airport
Crime

Five arrested in connection with racist insults and assault on driver at arrivals area of Malaga Airport

Eyewitnesses point to an ongoing dispute between taxi drivers and illegal operators as a possible motive behind the incident

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 26 April 2024, 12:11

National Police officers have arrested five men aged between 24 and 36, for their alleged responsibility in a group assault of a man of Arab origin at Malaga Airport in the early hours of 21 April, which was captured on the mobile phones of several passengers in the arrivals terminal.

According to a police statement, eyewitnesses pointed to a dispute between taxi drivers and illegal drivers as a possible motive behind the incident.

The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday 21 when a group of nine people allegedly assaulted and insulted a man using racist comments, who, according to the findings, was offering passenger transport services in his private vehicle, without authorisation to do so.

The victim, aged 41, suffered multiple injuries as a result of the attack. According to the investigation, the attack was allegedly initiated by one of the suspects, who was joined by eight other people, all of whom, at one point during the assault, allegedly punched and kicked the victim and also made racist remarks to him.

Four of the suspects have previous convictions for similar offences and are linked to a radical group that has been involved in recent violent disturbances at sporting events. Five suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in hate crimes, public disorder and injuries and appeared in court on Thursday 25 April.

The investigation is still open to identify and arrest the rest of the perpetrators who participated in the assault.

