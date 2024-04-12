Megayacht previously owned by American multimillionaire Robert Brockman moors in Port of Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 12 April 2024, 15:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

Any boat enthusiast strolling along Malaga Port's Muelle Uno quayside these past few days will have noticed a yacht that has called into the city for the first time. It is the 64-metre-long Cupani, recognisable by its retro design and its bulky blue hull. Previously named by former owners as Albula and Turmoil, according to records, its last owner was the controversial American multimillionaire Robert Brockman, who died in 2022. Therefore, this yacht is part of Brockman's large legacy.

He was the founder of Reynolds and Reynolds, a Dayton and Ohio-based corporation that created the management and professional services software for many of America's automobile dealerships, but is also involved in the medical and insurance industries. However, it was accused of tax evasion to the tune of billions of dollars.

The Copani was built in 2006 at a shipyard in Denmark, and is considered among the most self-sufficient and resistant in its class, with a reinforced hull for navigating icy waters. It also has a large dinghy deck, with several auxiliary vessels, and a heliport.

It has also been used for marine research and is equipped with radar, a modern electronic navigation system and deep-water sonar. Its range is also very long, and it is capable of covering some 12,000 kilometres without refuelling, at a cruising speed of 15 knots.

Sturdy on the outside and luxurious on the inside, the Cupani also has an elegant blue interior with eight cabins, a conference room and a wet lab. It is listed on some specialist websites as available for sale, although this could not be confirmed.