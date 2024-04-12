Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The yacht Cupani moored in the marina of Malaga Salvador Salas
Megayacht previously owned by American multimillionaire Robert Brockman moors in Port of Malaga
Malaga

Megayacht previously owned by American multimillionaire Robert Brockman moors in Port of Malaga

The Cupani is said to be part of the legacy of the controversial businessman who died in 2022

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 12 April 2024, 15:53

Compartir

Any boat enthusiast strolling along Malaga Port's Muelle Uno quayside these past few days will have noticed a yacht that has called into the city for the first time. It is the 64-metre-long Cupani, recognisable by its retro design and its bulky blue hull. Previously named by former owners as Albula and Turmoil, according to records, its last owner was the controversial American multimillionaire Robert Brockman, who died in 2022. Therefore, this yacht is part of Brockman's large legacy.

He was the founder of Reynolds and Reynolds, a Dayton and Ohio-based corporation that created the management and professional services software for many of America's automobile dealerships, but is also involved in the medical and insurance industries. However, it was accused of tax evasion to the tune of billions of dollars.

The Copani was built in 2006 at a shipyard in Denmark, and is considered among the most self-sufficient and resistant in its class, with a reinforced hull for navigating icy waters. It also has a large dinghy deck, with several auxiliary vessels, and a heliport.

It has also been used for marine research and is equipped with radar, a modern electronic navigation system and deep-water sonar. Its range is also very long, and it is capable of covering some 12,000 kilometres without refuelling, at a cruising speed of 15 knots.

Sturdy on the outside and luxurious on the inside, the Cupani also has an elegant blue interior with eight cabins, a conference room and a wet lab. It is listed on some specialist websites as available for sale, although this could not be confirmed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Foreign residents in Torremolinos showcase their cultures, cuisine and customs over three days this weekend
  2. 2 Video: Gibraltar authorities investigate after Spanish police boat smashes into airport runway approach lights during alleged pursuit
  3. 3 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair with almost 40 stalls selling local products comes to the Axarquía for three days only
  4. 4 Axarquía town regains ownership of tourist complex after two decades of closure
  5. 5 Fuengirola shopping centre marks 20th anniversary with series of initiatives to maintain its popularity
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town launches fight to eradicate mosquitoes and cockroaches
  7. 7 Watch as doggy paddle canines join lifeguard rescue service on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Fuengirola town hall to stage intercultural party for residents in Torreblanca
  9. 9

    The unpublished photo of Marlon Brando on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Concern on Costa del Sol at end of residency visa for wealthier foreigners spending half a million on property

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad