First Harry Potter themed shop opens in the south of Spain

All kinds of official merchandise are available in the new shop

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 15 April 2024, 12:47

Fans of the Hogwarts community are in luck after the first themed shop completely inspired by the world of Harry Potter has arrived in Malaga city. Callejón Malagón (named after Callejón Diagón, the Spanish translation of Diagon Alley in the books), opened its doors to fans on Saturday 13 April.

It is the first store in Andalucía opened by company Reino de Juguetes, which specialises in anime, funk or retro movie items, although they also offer some Disney (especially Stitch) and Willy Wonka products. They have shops in Barcelona, Madrid and recently in Bilbao - Malaga now joins this list.

At Callejón Malagón, Potterheads will be able to find all kinds of official merchandise related to the wizard Harry Potter and his friends, such as costumes, wands, figures of different characters, decorations and more.

It opened its doors in Pasillo Santa Isabel 4, in the centre of Malaga city, to the delight of fans. Its opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 11am to 2pm and from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Harry Potter's adventures with Hermione, Rubeus and Ron, among others, have sold millions of copies all over the world, with the film adaptations a continuous box-office success, instalment after instalment. And now, from the big screen, it will go to the small screen, as HBO Max finalises a series with this young wizard as the main character. The magic continues.