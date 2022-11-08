First Carolina Herrera designer outlet in Andalucía now open in Malaga The prestigous firm has two other outlets in Spain, offering luxury fashion for women, men and children and the company also sells accessories

Malaga now has a Carolina Herrera boutique, the firm’s first outlet in Andalucía, and it is in the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet complex at Plaza Mayor. The company has two others in Spain.

The shop, which is 191 square metres in size, offers luxury fashion for women, men and children and also sells accessories. Until now there was only one Carolina Herrera store in the area, in Puerto Banús, although items have been available in El Corte Inglés department store in Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga city and the one in Puerto Banús.

The new boutique is in the central square at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, along with Tumi and Prada, and opened just over one month ago at Plaza Mayor after another major name in fashion, Purificación García, did the same.

The designer outlet complex in Malaga now contains around 100 shops, including Spanish and international names.